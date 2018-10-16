PowerTest Conference Showcases the Very Latest Emerging Technologies in the Electrical Power Systems Industry

Cutting-edge technical presentations; ground-breaking white paper seminars;

and trade show dedicated to the latest technological developments, trends,

and best practices highlight 5 days of the future of electrical maintenance and safety.

PORTAGE, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From industry-defining seminars to new products and advancements on display, PowerTest 2019 is set to be the most thorough demonstration of the electrical power systems of tomorrow.

"Emerging technologies have always been a centerpiece of PowerTest, but this year, more than ever, new technology, techniques, and the evolution of our industry will be on display," says Laura McDonald, NETA's conference and editorial coordinator. "The future of electrical powers systems will be at the heart of our panel discussions and presentations led by industry experts and thought leaders, the topics of discussion at the Member and Alliance meeting, the New Product Forum and of course, the PowerTest Trade Show. Forum."

The five-day technical agenda — hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association — offers high-powered learning and interactive sessions for electrical power systems professionals from March 11-15, 2019, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The industry's best and brightest will take advantage of:

Continuing Education Opportunities: We've gathered industry leaders for 27 detailed technical presentation topics, eight in-depth, four-hour seminar presentations on Wednesday, and a full day, off-site seminar consisting of three facility tours of industry leaders on Thursday.

For the full schedule and more, download the brochure here .

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION OPEN

Take advantage of Early Bird registration discounts for PowerTest 2019 now through December 31, 2018, at www.powertest.org. Please call 888.300.6382 (NETA) for additional information. Discounts are available for NETA Accredited Companies, NETA Alliance subscribers, and for attending multiple seminars.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Laura McDonald

NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

lmcdonald@netaworld.org