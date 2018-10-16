Reata Announces Presentation of Four Clinical Abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2018

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that four abstracts highlighting Reata's progress in developing bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of rare forms of chronic kidney disease will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2018 Annual Meeting being held from October 23 – 28, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



The poster presentations will include one-year data from the Phase 2 portion of CARDINAL, a Phase 2/3 trial of bardoxolone in patients with Alport syndrome, and 12-week data from the autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, IgA nephropathy, and type 1 diabetic kidney disease cohorts of PHOENIX, a Phase 2 trial of bardoxolone in rare forms of chronic kidney disease.

Abstracts selected for presentation are summarized below and are available on the conference website at www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/ .

Title: One-Year Data Report from "CARDINAL": A Phase 2/3 Study of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Alport Syndrome

Presenter: Geoffrey A. Block, M.D., CCRI, Director of Clinical Research at Denver Nephrology

Session: FR-PO242 - CKD: Clinical, Outcomes, Trials – II; Friday, October 26, 2018, 10:00 am PT

Title: Primary Efficacy Analyses from a Phase 2 Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Presenter: Pablo E. Pergola, M.D., Ph.D., Research Director, Renal Associates, PA, San Antonio

Session: FR-PO241 - CKD: Clinical, Outcomes, Trials – II; Friday, October 26, 2018, 10:00 am PT

Title: Primary Efficacy Analyses from a Phase 2 Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with IgA Nephropathy

Presenter: Geoffrey A. Block, M.D., CCRI, Director of Clinical Research at Denver Nephrology

Session: TH-PO1039 - Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, Trials – I; Thursday, October 25, 2018, 10:00 am PT

Title: Primary Efficacy Analyses from a Phase 2 Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Presenter: Arnold L. Silva, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research at Boise Kidney and Hypertension Institute

Session: SA-PO146 - Diabetic Kidney Disease: Clinical – II; Saturday, October 27, 2018, 10:00 am PT

About Bardoxolone

Bardoxolone is an experimental, oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome. In addition to CARDINAL and PHOENIX, bardoxolone is currently being studied in CATALYST, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of connective tissue disease associated pulmonary arterial hypertension, and AYAME, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease in Japan.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates.

