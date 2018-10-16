Emerald Health Therapeutics Files 17 Patent Applications Covering Defined Dose™ Cannabis Products

Unique Emerald cannabinoid formulations and dosage forms focused on providing consumers precise and differentiated products based on protected intellectual property



VICTORIA, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. ("Emerald") (TSXV:EMH, OTCQX:EMHTF) has filed 17 provisional US patent applications covering Emerald's unique Defined Dose™ cannabis dosage forms and formulations. Based on proprietary Emerald research, these patent applications are contributing to Emerald's intellectual property portfolio and its intent to develop distinctive cannabis products for medical-use and improved adult-use. The products provide more precise and consistent delivery, dosage, and formulations. Defined Dose™ cannabis products will, when made available to the public, provide consumers with products currently not available.

The seventeen Defined Dose™ cannabis patent applications relate to:

Inhaled dosage forms for smoking

Inhaled dosage forms for vaping; and

Capsule and edible formulations and dosage forms based on a novel understanding of cannabinoid molecular pathways and how they influence disease mechanisms.

Certain of the Defined Dose™ cannabis products are eligible for launch in Canada under existing Canadian regulations. Others are expected to be eligible under anticipated regulatory changes in 2019.

"We expect significant potential cannabis market growth by offering adult users and medical consumers consistent product characteristics, dosing regimens, and alternative methods of consumption, with safety enhanced through GMP-compliant production and enhanced product utility achieved through knowledge of science. Emerald's filing of these patent applications is an important step," said Chris Wagner, CEO of Emerald. "Our expanding research and development effort is focused on internal facilities and staff as well as forming key relationships with other cannabis research experts, such as our recently announced agreement with VivaCell Biotechologies Espana."

"Emerald's intent is to be at the forefront of understanding the mechanism of action of the endocannabinoid system and developing proprietary products that enable both medical and adult-use consumers to achieve measured outcomes with well characterized, reliable products," said Avtar Dhillion MD, Executive Chairman of Emerald. "Our aim is to produce a product pipeline of next-wave cannabis products that fit the better-defined needs and preferences of consumers as Canada and other countries that legalize medical and recreational cannabis use."

Although cannabis is not presently federally legal in the United States for commercial purposes, it is still the most important "first to file" jurisdiction for intellectual property generation and protection activity pertaining to cannabis and cannabinoids. The Patent Cooperation Treaty permits Emerald to file Canadian and international versions of these US patent applications in 152 member countries worldwide over the coming year.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:EMH, OTCQX:EMHTF, Frankfurt: TBD)) is a Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms in BC is completing a sophisticated 1.1 million square feet greenhouse; its Agro-Biotech operation in Québec is completing a 75,000 square feet indoor facility. Both facilities are in commercial production. It has also contracted for approximately 500 acres of hemp harvest in 2018 and 1000 acres in 2019 to 2022 with the goal of extracting low-cost cannabidiol (CBD). Emerald's team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing, and is focused on developing proprietary, value-added cannabis products for medical and adult-use customers. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group , which is broadly focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products that may provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body's endocannabinoid system.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Rob Hill, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Ray Lagace, Investor Relations Manager

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include legalization of nonmedicinal cannabis in Canada and other countries; eligibility of products for launch in Canada; availability of products to the public; regulatory changes; potential for market growth; safety enhancement; expansion of research and development; future product development; future filings for patent protection; acceptance of filings; grant of patent rights; production capacity of various facilities; and expansion of facilities; and anticipated production costs.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, including approval of patent filings; efficacy of safety features; failure to obtain necessary financing; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; regulatory changes; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.