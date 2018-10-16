Trisura Group Ltd. Announces the Appointment of David Clare as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura") (TSX:TSU) today announced the appointment of David Clare as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Clare succeeds Greg Morrison, who will continue his involvement with Trisura as a member of the Board of Directors.



"David has been an integral member of our senior management team since prior to the spin-off of Trisura from Brookfield Asset Management. He is well-known to many of our investors and we look forward to benefiting from David's leadership in executing the company's growth strategy," said George Myhal, Chair of the Board of Directors of Trisura. "I want to thank Greg Morrison for his strong executive leadership. Greg has played a key role in establishing the business and will continue to be a significant contributor to the success of Trisura."

Prior to joining Trisura as a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer last year, Mr. Clare was a Vice President at Partners Value Investments LP, Trisura's largest shareholder. Mr. Clare previously worked in corporate development and strategy at a large financial services holding company. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University.

"I am very pleased with the success we have had at Trisura since the spin-off and look forward to working with David in his new role," said Greg Morrison. "David is a critical member of the management team and is well-suited to leading the group as we implement our international growth strategy. One of my goals at Trisura was establishing an executive team to lead the company into the next chapter of development. This appointment is the culmination of that succession planning process."

Trisura's subsidiaries will continue to be led by their existing executive teams. Mike George, Eileen Sweeney, and Jimmy Doyle lead the Canadian, U.S. and International platforms respectively.

About Trisura

Trisura Group Ltd. is a leading international specialty insurance holding company operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura Group has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Sinclair

416-607-2135

bryan.sinclair@trisura.com