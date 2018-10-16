uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

~ New Data Further Demonstrating Leading Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Administration Capabilities ~



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, today announced that five data presentations, including one oral presentation, will be delivered at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 26st Annual Meeting taking place this week in Lausanne, Switzerland (October 16-19, 2018).

"The breadth of topics covered shows uniQure's ability to translate gene therapies from the lab to the patient," stated Sander van Deventer, chief scientific officer of uniQure. "Our presentations cover our leading manufacturing capability to produce the quality and quantities necessary for commercialization; the continued long-tem clinical benefit for patients in our Phase I/II hemophilia B study; and our commitment to continual enhancement of gene delivery platforms for future programs through our collaboration with scientific leaders in vector development."

Specific details on uniQure's presentations at ESGCT include:

Title: rAAV large scale manufacturing using BEVS technology.

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 1:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. and Friday, October 19, 1:10-3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: SwissTech Convention Center, Garden Floor, Poster P009



Title: Development of a next generation synthetic promoter for liver-directed gene therapy (OR010).

Oral Session Title: Oral Session 3a: Bioengineering

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 9:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. CEST

Location: SwissTech Convention Center, Cloud Floor, Auditorium C



Title: Surgery and bleed management in patients receiving AMT-060 in a Phase I/II trial: evaluation of the safety of exogenous FIX treatment after gene transfer

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 12:40 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. and Friday, October 19, 1:10-3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: SwissTech Convention Center, Garden Floor, Poster P026



Title: Comprehensive comparative evaluation of the qualitative attributes of AAV5 batches produced in mammalian and insect cells

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 12:40 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. and Friday, October 19, 1:10-3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: SwissTech Convention Center, Garden Floor, Poster P454



Title: uniQure downstream purification process shows excellent viral clearance capabilities

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 12:40 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. and Friday, October 19, 1:10-3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: SwissTech Convention Center, Garden Floor, Poster P478



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Forward-Looking Statements

