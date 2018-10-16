ImprimisRx to feature new formulation and poster presentation on MKO Melt® at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting in Chicago

Poster on data from a 611-patient study featuring Imprimis's MKO Melt to be presented

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImprimisRx, the ophthalmic-focused division of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), today announced its participation at the upcoming 2018 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting to be held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL, October 26-30. The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons, encompassing a community of 32,000 medical doctors. More than 90 percent of practicing ophthalmologists are AAO members. The annual meeting includes a global community of innovators in the art and science of ophthalmology in addition to game-changing research, techniques, and technologies.

At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with ImprimisRx representatives in Booth #4254 to learn about Imprimis's full portfolio of formulations, including a new tropicamide and phenylephrine combination topical offering from its FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility. This formulation further expands the company's office-use portfolio of ophthalmic focused compounded medications.

Maggie Jeffries, M.D., a board-certified anesthesiologist, will be presenting a poster on Sunday October 28th at 12:45 pm at the conference. The poster titled "Conscious sedation efficacy of the novel medication, MKO Melt, during cataract surgery" will summarize the results of her investigator led 611-patient IRB approved prospective, controlled, randomized, three arm comparator study. The purpose of the study was to compare the conscious sedation efficacy of a non-opioid sublingual troche, Imprimis's MKO Melt, to diazepam and a diazepam/tramadol/ondansetron combination during cataract surgery.

The MKO Melt (midazolam/ketamine/ondansetron) is a non-invasive, non-opioid, patented, sublingual troche used typically by physicians for short term procedures, with potentially 100 million addressable procedures in the U.S. annually across multiple verticals and a potential multi-billion-dollar opportunity. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals recently formed a new subsidiary, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which is pursuing the development of 505(b)(2) drug candidates for FDA approval based on the underlying technology of the MKO Melt.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California. In addition to owning the nation's leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, the Company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals and Melt Pharmaceuticals, companies originally founded as subsidiaries of Imprimis. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain 505(b)(2) drug candidates being developed by Eton, Surface and Melt. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Imprimis' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Imprimis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No Imprimis compounded formulation is FDA-approved. Other than drugs compounded at a registered outsourcing facility, all Imprimis compounded formulations require a prescription for an individually identified patient consistent with federal and state laws.

