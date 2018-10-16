Talend Fall '18 Enables Enterprises to Deliver Insight-Ready Data at Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration solutions, today announced a major update to Talend Data Fabric, the company's unified data platform for data integration across complex, multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Announced at Talend Connect UK, Talend's Fall 2018 release delivers insight-ready data at scale with new features including Data Catalog, which creates a single source of trusted data, and Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) Services, which speeds access to standardized data for building data-as-a-service applications and increasing productivity. Talend's new release also accelerates running machine learning algorithms at scale with extended serverless big data support.

"Data is at the heart of digital transformation, yet the promise of data remains elusive for many companies," said Ciaran Dynes, SVP of Products, Talend. "For businesses to survive and succeed in this ever-evolving, expanding and complex data landscape, there is a need to optimally automate every step of the data value chain and enable self-service for more data consumers. With this release, Talend helps enterprises dramatically improve how they can organize, process, and share data, which in turn enables organizations to collaborate and innovate on insight-ready data at scale."

"As part of our cloud-first strategy, Talend has enabled us to create a governed data lake with self-service access for business units and clients in an effort to monetize new services and generate additional revenues," said Abderrahmane Belarfaoui, CDO, Euronext. "We compete in a highly regulated industry and face many requirements that push the processing, agility and cost of IT platforms. Using Talend, we have the confidence that our data is compliant, organized and highly sharable, with the efficiency and speed we require in order to stay ahead of the competition."

As part of the new Talend Data Fabric, Talend adds an API delivery platform enabling data-driven businesses to simplify data access. Talend Cloud API Services provides full API development lifecycle support from API design to test and deployment, enabling significant time savings in building and maintaining APIs. This API foundation serves as a standard and scalable way for companies to make data available to more users inside and outside an organization and to create new products and services that can drive new business models, revenue and profitability.

"In this new era of digital transformation, nearly every organizational role is using data daily to inform decisions and actions," said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Data Integrity Software, IDC. "Data cataloging software is experiencing a higher than market growth rate because it is filling a gap in the intelligence required to help organizations discover data and derive better insights to inform decisions and drive actions."

To organize data at scale, Talend adds new Data Catalog capabilities that enable a single source of trusted data. The Data Catalog automatically crawls all data, whether it is in a data lake, on-premises or in the cloud; profiles and classifies all the data; automatically finds and suggests relationships between data, and provides easy search-based access so end users can leverage trusted data when they need it to make immediate business decisions.

The Fall 2018 Talend Data Fabric also accelerates running machine learning models at scale with native, extended serverless big data support for Microsoft Azure Databricks as well as Qubole in AWS cloud environments. Talend's self-service Apache Spark processing makes it easy to spin up a cluster and control costs by just paying for what is used through serverless and spot instances. The new capabilities help to automate insight and enables businesses to process more data at lower costs.

The comprehensive Talend Data Fabric delivers a unified platform for data integration across public, private,and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and facilitates greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with an open, native and extensible architecture for rapidly embracing market innovations, Talend enables customers to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users and use cases.

The Fall 2018 update to the Talend Data Fabric will be available in November for free to customers with up-to-date paid subscriptions. For information on new features and capabilities, please visit https://www.talend.com/products/whats-new. Additionally, a webinar detailing the Fall 2018 update will take place on Nov. 8. Register here to join.

