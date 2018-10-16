EVAN Celebrates One-Year Anniversary as World's First On-Demand Technology Support Platform for Growing Businesses

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAN, the immediate and on-demand platform for solving urgent IT problems for businesses, today proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary. By ushering in a new way of solving businesses' most pressing IT problems — from diagnosing in less than 5 minutes, to resolving the issue in an average of 33 minutes — EVAN has been dubbed "The Uber for IT."





In May, EVAN released version 2.0 which included additional service offerings and a more user-friendly interface.



EVAN celebrates its first year as the world's first on-demand IT support platform, helping more than 100 companies across the U.S.









"Small and medium businesses owners wear a lot of hats, but IT support shouldn't be one of them. Our bread and butter is supporting these businesses as we understand the need for immediate, on-demand IT support without having to hire someone full time to provide that support," said Todd Boutte, CEO. "We want to thank our customers, who have taught us an incredible amount this year. We are honored to be able to help serve, protect and support a variety of sized businesses, as we grow and look ahead into the future."





As EVAN heads into its second year, the company has plans in place to hire dozens of new positions while also expanding its suite of services to include free quarterly webinars, cyber- security assessments, WordPress support and transitioning to the cloud.





"We reflect on this past year and strive to offer even more robust, but still immediate, support to businesses to help them work even more efficiently," said Mary Critelli, President of Strategy & Partnerships. "We want to continue to be the go-to, reliable source for IT support whether you're a one-person shop or a business with dozens of employees."





During the first year of business, EVAN expanded its exposure and footprint by presenting at conferences like the FUND Conference in Austin in March 2018 and appearing in news outlets.

EVAN was featured:





EVAN continues to live out its mission by also focusing on veterans and America's next generation. More than 50 percent of EVAN's IT professionals on the platform are veterans, and as the platform grows, initiatives are in place to bring on even more. As an active member in communities around Texas, EVAN partners with Boys and Girls Country (Hockley, TX) through donation and participation in mentorship programs with High School Juniors and Seniors.





To learn more about EVAN visit EVANYourITGuy.com.







ABOUT EVAN

EVAN is the first, truly on-demand platform for IT support. Connecting individuals and businesses with qualified IT professionals, EVAN provides secure, transparent and reliable IT expertise. The multi-sided crowdsourcing platform provides solutions to level I and II computer problems, which include but are not limited to email disruptions, wireless connection, cybersecurity, computer performance, external devices and more. Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, EVAN prides itself of rigorously vetting IT professionals, while also maintaining a focus on hiring veterans. More information about EVAN can be found: EVANYourITGuy.com.





Attachments

Carson Quinn ZindseyMEDIA for EVAN 312-339-9779 carson@zindsey.com