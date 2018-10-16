WanderSafe Launches Mobile App to Save Solo Travelers and Commuters from Attacks

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WanderSafe, an Internet of Things (IoT) consumer electronics device and platform, announced today that the WanderSafe app is officially live and ready to be downloaded across the globe. In light of stories of travelers disappearing while traveling alone or small groups, and the #MeToo movement, the WanderSafe app was designed to keep all travelers safe no matter where in the world their life journey takes them. WanderSafe's safety system employs crime data from both International experts and sources, and also the data provided by users based on how they feel in real-time, on their journey. The app, available for free-download in the iTunes Store (http://bit.ly/WanderSafe), is the first of its kind with its IoT connectivity with its uniquely paired handheld device and ability to be a non-violence asset for solo, global travelers.





The WanderSafe mobile app and IoT personal safety device seeks to keep global travelers safe, no matter where their journey takes them.



WanderSafe is a US-based, Internationally-focused smartphone app (available on iTunes: apple.co/WanderSafe) and handheld device delivering safety for the everyday lifestyle. The app allows travelers to receive real-time, location-based safety updates and tips, while the handheld device provides a way for users to defensively protect themselves while also have the option to call for immediate help.









"Having traveled to more than 50 countries for both business and leisure, the WanderSafe app, its accompanying handheld device and the IoT technology is something we wish we could have given the world years ago," said Stephenie Rodriguez, creator of the WanderSafe device and Founder of JOZU for WOMEN Inc. "Keeping the modern traveler in mind, the app provides real-time updates while allowing empowering its users to explore and navigate better and safer.'





Designed by former travel retail consultant and solo business traveler Stephenie Rodriguez, WanderSafe is in collaboration with the intelligence provided by retired 25-year U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) executive Thomas Pecora, WanderSafe aims to thwart rapes, violence, human trafficking and other attacks, without the use of guns, tasers or pepper spray. The app's Artificial Intelligence (AI) guide JENI uses geolocation technology to alert the user if they're entering dangerous areas or approaching a verified safe zone.





The unique, IoT handheld device that pairs with the app is discreet in design, featuring a high lumen, quick-click flashlight, second disorienting strobe light, and a patent-pending twist top 140 decibel personal siren. The WanderSafe device's Activate Button, when pressed, notifies the user's three pre-programed emergency contacts. All of the WanderSafe app and device's attributes are supported by insight, expertise and have been expertly proven to thwart violence, rapes and other attacks. WanderSafe recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign dedicated to bringing the device to market across the world. More information on that campaign can be found by visiting bit.ly/WSIndieg.





"We built the app and device to bolster each other as the traveler wants to both seek out their adventure, and also ‘pack light,' keeping items on their person sleek and simple, yet effective," said Thomas Pecora, Senior Security Advisor and a former, 20+ year CIA executive. "There is nothing on the market like the WanderSafe app and device, and I wish this had been developed years earlier to save more lives."





The WanderSafe app is available on iTunes: http://bit.ly/WanderSafe.





To learn more about WanderSafe and JOZU for WOMEN, Inc., visit WanderSafe.com.











ABOUT WANDERSAFE

