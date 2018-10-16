FinCanna to Host Conference Call at 1:15 pm PST, Thursday, Oct 18

Conference Call to Provide Update on FinCanna's Investee Companies



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry, announces that it will hold a conference call and online presentation at 1:15 PM PST, Thursday, October 18, 2018.

The call will be led by the FinCanna executive team, and the opening statements will be followed by a presentation from CEO and Director, Andriyko Herchak of FinCanna Capital Corp who will discuss FinCanna's investee companies and provide a general FinCanna update. Mike Coner, CEO of ezGreen Compliance, a FinCanna investee company, will also be on the call to provide an update on his company's latest developments. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

"This past Thursday, we hosted a well-attended investor event in Vancouver which featured presentations from our investee companies," said Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna Capital. "We want to provide interested parties and our shareholders not able to attend the event the opportunity to receive an update on FinCanna and its investee companies' recent activities and future plans."

Details of the conference call:

Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018

Time: 1:15 PM PST / 4:15 PM EST

Please register for the webcast here.

It is also available (voice only) by calling: +1 (866) 521-4909 (Toll-Free) / +1 (647) 427-2311.

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations at CALI@kincommunications.com.

About ezGreen Compliance

ezGreen Compliance, located in Fort Lauderdale FL, provides through its ezGreen software technology, a proven state-of-the-art enterprise compliance and point-of-sale software solution for licensed medical cannabis dispensaries and cultivators. Navigating through state-by-state license, tax and compliance issues has been challenging for the legal cannabis industry. ezGreen Compliance helps its customers comply with both the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") and State Laws by ensuring patients' confidential data is being handled properly, helping to protect from possible security breaches and financial and criminal liability resulting from potential violations. For more information around a HIPAA compliance strategy for the Cannabis industry, please visit www.ezgreencompliance.com.

About Refined Resin Technologies Inc.

Refined Resin Technologies, based in Oakland, California, is a cannabinoid research and refinement company focussed on the medical cannabis industry to provide B2B and B2C products and services to licensed dispensaries, infused product manufacturers and numerous others in the medical cannabis supply chain.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California. For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry, and statements regarding future revenues of FinCanna's investee companies and FinCanna's expectation to have a royalty income stream by 2019 and positive cash flows thereafter, by their nature, are forward-looking statements which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's CSE listing statement and other reports and filings on the SEDAR website. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Shareholders are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.



