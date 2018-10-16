Nokia helps operators migrate existing ultra-broadband networks to SDAN with enhanced Lightspan and Altiplano portfolio

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is introducing new enhancements to its Lightspan and Altiplano portfolios that help service providers transition to SDAN and simplify access management across multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. Nokia adds support to its Altiplano Access Controller for Lightspan FX and FWA nodes, providing operators with a single unified network management system for all access technologies. Through a controlled software migration, operators can now also evolve traditional Nokia fiber nodes to Lightspan SDAN programmable access nodes. This allows service providers to continue to invest into their existing networks today and migrate to SDAN in the future when they want, without technology replacement.







To meet growing data traffic and address the varied ultra-broadband applications and services customers require, operators are having to continuously evolve their networks to keep up with demand. In today's complex multi-technology multi-vendor environments, the operator's ability to quickly upgrade, provision and manage their networks is limited. SDAN can help by creating an open programmable network that is easier to adapt, change and expand. When virtualization is correctly applied to the network, it can help operators to introduce innovative capabilities, deliver new services and connect more users. For instance, with Nokia's open and programmable SDAN solution, operators can support and leverage a rich set of use-case such as fixed access network slicing or simplify multivendor Optical Network Unit (ONU) deployments. However, as with any technology shift, transitioning an existing network to SDAN can be hard, and as challenging to manage as the network complexity operators are trying to solve.







Nokia is solving the migration challenge by SDN-enabling its field-proven fiber ISAM FX solution for high-density central office environments and adding it to the Lightspan family of SDAN programmable access nodes. Through a controlled software migration, operators can now turn an existing ISAM FX shelf installed in the network into a SDAN Lightspan FX node. For greenfield deployments, Nokia's ISAM FX solution with pre-installed Lightspan software allows operators to immediately take advantage of SDAN today or at any point in the future. Built around Netconf/Yang open networks and standardized APIs, Nokia's Lightspan FX delivers the industry's first solution capable of creating a path to SDAN for an existing installed base and greenfield deployments.







Once SDAN is applied to the network, operators will need to be able to easily manage a physical/virtual hybrid environment. Unified access management provided by the Nokia Altiplano Access Controller enables operators to master this hybrid model and realize the operational efficiencies promised by SDN/NFV. With added support for Fixed Wireless Access nodes, the enhanced Altiplano solution enables operators to visualize, optimize and automate the network across different broadband technologies, vendor implementations and even traditional and SDAN-enabled systems.







As a leader in SDAN, Nokia continues to drive initiatives that help operators scale operations and deliver services more quickly. An example of this can be seen at the upcoming Broadband World Forum event in Berlin where Nokia will demonstrate a cloud-based architecture that can support the automatic deployment of access devices, automatic service provisioning, intent-based networking and unified management of multiple vendors' devices. Nokia is a leading example of taking the open road and is working with operators to show how its SDAN Lightspan and Altiplano solution can help them scale operations across all devices in the field and roll out services more quickly







Erik M. Keith, principal analyst at GlobalData, said: "As operators evaluate their options for incorporating SDN and NFV functionalities into their networks, support for existing network assets is critically important, especially for equipment that has been deployed relatively recently. With its expanded SDAN and Altiplano capabilities, Nokia now enables operators to transition their existing ISAM FX series fiber nodes into SDAN-programmable Lightspan FX nodes, as well as support new FWA nodes. Operators can then implement key network virtualization, optimization and automation solutions that deliver both enhanced operational efficiencies and corresponding profitability gains."







Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "SDAN is becoming a vital tool for operators seeking to address evolving customer needs. However, achieving SDAN requires a major technology shift that can paralyze an operator if existing infrastructure needs to be replaced. Nokia's Altiplano and Lightspan SDAN technology makes it easy and provides the industry's only solution that can help operators migrate their existing installed base to SDAN. Operators can retain assets and continue to invest in their fiber network today and use software to migrate portions or the entire network to SDAN at any point in the future. They get the best of both worlds."







