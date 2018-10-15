Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) today announced that it will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Central Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 to discuss third quarter 2018 financial and operating results. These results will be released before the market opens on Nov. 1.

What: Sanchez Energy Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1-888-349-0085 (U.S.) 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) 001-855-817-7630 (Mexico) 1-412-902-4293 (International) Request Sanchez Energy Earnings Conference Call Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rdme7vy9 Replay: A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through Nov. 8, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and referencing the replay passcode: 10125186.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com .

