Quantenna to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 29, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 after the close of the market on Monday, October 29, 2018. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Date: October 29, 2018 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Dial in: US toll free: 1-877-239-5585 / International: 661-378-9806 Call ID: 1795125

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/ .

