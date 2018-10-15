Statement From Trans World on the Death of Its Chief Financial Officer John Anderson

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans World Entertainment Corporation's (NASDAQ:TWMC) Chief Financial Officer John Anderson died on October 10, 2018. He was 49 years old.



Trans World CEO Mike Feurer stated, "The entire team at Trans World and I are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of John Anderson. John was greatly admired, and respected by those fortunate enough to have worked closely with him. His life touched and had a very positive impact on everyone who knew him. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and all of our Associates, we celebrate the meaningful influence John had upon us all, mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Denise, and the entire Anderson family."

