Rapid7 Acquires Leading Web Application Security Provider, tCell

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), powering SecOps through its visibility, analytics and automation cloud, today announced it acquired tCell.io, Inc., a leading provider of web application threat defense and monitoring. Through this acquisition, Rapid7 plans to expand its application security capabilities and help its customers better assess, monitor, and protect against application-based attacks.



tCell's runtime application self-protection (RASP) and web application monitoring is expected to extend the capabilities of Rapid7's Insight Platform by enhancing web application security at every level—from browser to server—helping organizations identify and block attacks. tCell was recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Runtime Application Self-Protection, Q1 2018.

Rapid7's Insight Platform delivers a unique combination of network visibility, security analytics, and orchestrated automation used by organizations to manage risk, detect and stop attacks, and orchestrate security operations across their modern networks. In addition to web application security, Rapid7's Insight capabilities include complete vulnerability management, security information and event management (SIEM), user behavior analytics (UBA), and security orchestration and automation (SOAR).

"Today's fragmented ecosystem continues to be a challenge for security teams as they battle escalating threats while still supporting rapid innovation," said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7. "In order to address these issues, a practical and holistic view of application security is vital. tCell shares our vision for application security and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Rapid7 team."

"Attacks on web applications are exploding as companies push out more applications faster and faster," said Michael Feiertag, chief executive officer at tCell. "It was clear from the start of our conversations with Rapid7 that they understand this challenge and are committed to addressing it. We are incredibly excited to join the team and work together to deliver businesses the best possible application security solutions."

The acquisition of tCell is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7's Annualized Recurring Revenue growth, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share for calendar year 2018, as guided on August 6, 2018.



About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics, and automation that unites security, IT, and DevOps teams. The Rapid7 Insight platform empowers these teams to jointly manage and reduce risk, detect and contain attackers, and analyze and optimize operations. Rapid7 technology, services, and research drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for more than 7,200 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 54% of the Fortune 100.

About tCell

tCell is a next-gen cloud WAF that enables web applications, APIs and microservices to defend themselves against attacks. With unparalleled visibility into application behavior, tCell's technology dramatically reduces false positives, protects applications from attacks, and delivers actionable data to prevent future attacks. tCell's adaptive deployment models enable Security and DevOps organizations to deploy industry-leading security alongside mission-critical applications. tCell's customers include companies like Veeva Systems, Zenefits, and John Muir Health. More information can be found at tcell.io.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition of tCell and the solutions that Rapid7 will develop with the tCell technology, including expansion of its application security capabilities and the Rapid7 Insight Platform, and the expected benefits of such solutions and Rapid7's expectation regarding the impact of the tCell transaction on Rapid7's Annualized Recurring Revenue growth, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share for calendar year 2018 are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, our ability to innovate and offer products and professional services that address the dynamic threat landscape, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to integrate acquired operations, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended June 30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2018, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

