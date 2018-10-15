Ecology and Environment, Inc. Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

LANCASTER, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) (NASDAQ:EEI) has announced planned dates to release the Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results (quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2018) and hold an investor conference call.



E & E intends to announce its fourth quarter and year-end results after market close on Monday, October 29, 2018. The Company plans to host a conference call on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Interested parties can participate in the conference call by dialing 833-715-4322 and entering code 6397874. A webcast link is available on the E & E Investor page at www.ene.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

