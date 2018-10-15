B. Braun Premieres Its New Wireless Syringe Pump at NANN 2018

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, will premiere the wireless 2nd generation software for its Perfusor® Space Syringe Pump, at the 34th Annual National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN) conference from October 17-20, 2018 in Anaheim, California.



The Perfusor ® Space 2nd Generation Syringe Pump is the first syringe pump with air and road transport in the cleared indications for use. It is intended for use on adults, pediatrics and neonates for the intermittent or continuous delivery of parenteral fluids, enteral fluids, medications, blood and blood products through clinically accepted routes of administration. These routes include intravenous, intra-arterial, subcutaneous, epidural and enteral.

"This approval allows us to provide healthcare professionals a wireless syringe pump that offers complete interoperability and versatility across various care and transport settings," said Tom Sutton, Vice President of Marketing, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Systems at B. Braun Medical.

The Perfusor Space 2nd Generation Syringe Pump is the latest addition to the Synchronized Intelligence Infusion Platform. It offers the same user interface, wireless technology, and interoperability capabilities as the Infusomat ® Space 2nd Generation Large Volume Pump. The Perfusor Space Syringe Pump also has complete integration with DoseTrac®, DoseGuard™, and AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR technology. This platform helps clinicians achieve 100% drug library compliance while minimizing medication errors and helping to reduce risk¹.

Key features of the pump include:

The first syringe pump with air and road transport in the cleared indications for use.

Wireless integration allows for complete interoperability.

Integrated piston brake helps prevent inadvertent bolus during syringe change.

Post-occlusion bolus reduction software designed to minimize bolus after occlusion.

Automatic drive technology designed for accuracy and safety.

A microprocessor in each pump allows for independent modularity, helping to prevent channel confusion and catastrophic pump failures.

Compact design allows for vertical stacking in healthcare settings.

KeyGuard ™ non-numeric keypad with simple arrows intended to prevent manual programming errors related to zero vs. decimal entry.

non-numeric keypad with simple arrows intended to prevent manual programming errors related to zero vs. decimal entry. DoseGuard Drug Library Development Software, powered by FDB Infusion Knowledge ™ , creates customizable drug limits and clinical advisories with confidence.

, creates customizable drug limits and clinical advisories with confidence. DoseTrac Infusion Management Software allows for real-time pump infusion data reporting.

AutoCOMPLETE™ Integrated EMR that includes AutoProgramming, AutoDocumentation, AutoNotification, and AutoLocation.

To learn more about B. Braun's Synchronized Intelligence Infusion Platform, call 1-800-627- PUMP (7867) our Synchronized Intelligence page.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

Contact:

Brad Lane

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610.997.4721

brad.lane@bbraunusa.com

¹Ruhl, C. Get smart with smart pumps. Nursing Management, 44(11), 17-20,2013