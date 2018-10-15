MERGER ALERT – LPNT, LHO and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT)

Merger Announcement: July 23, 2018

Transaction Details: LifePoint Health will be purchased by RCCH HealthCare Partners for $65 per share in cash.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/lifepoint-health .

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)

Merger Announcement: May 21, 2018

Transaction Details: LaSalle Hotel Properties will be purchased Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII. Under the terms of the transaction, LaSalle shareholders will receive $33.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/lasalle-hotel-properties .

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB)

Merger Announcement: July 24, 2018

Transaction Details: FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will be purchased by Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV). FCB Financial shareholders will receive 1.055 shares of Synovus common stock for each share of FCB Financial stock they own; based on the closing price of Synovus on July 23, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $58.15 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/fcb-financial .

