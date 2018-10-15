Media Advisory: C Series Aircraft to be Welcomed at École nationale d'aérotechnique on October 17

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C Series aircraft donated to the École nationale d'aérotechnique (ÉNA) by Bombardier will land at the Saint-Hubert Airport for the first time on October 17. The aircraft will be welcomed by students and professors at an event in presence of Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive, Bombardier Inc. and Sylvain Lambert, President of the ÉNA.



Interviews and photo opportunities will be available with Bombardier and ÉNA executives following the ceremony.

Where: École nationale d'aérotechnique 5555, place de la Savane Saint-Hubert (Québec) (Red building on the North side of Saint-Hubert Airport) When: Wednesday, October 17, 2018 The event starts at 12:40 p.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. Media representatives should arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. to attend the aircraft's fly-by and landing. Who: Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. Sylvain Lambert, Director of the École nationale d'aérotechnique Registration: mcgaron@national.ca

This invitation is extended to accredited media. We look forward to your participation special event.



About the École Nationale d'Aérotechnique

The École nationale d'aérotechnique (ÉNA) is an affiliated school of cégep Édouard-Montpetit, the largest college in Québec. ÉNA can accommodate approximately 1,300 students a year for regular full- time programs and several hundred technicians in continuing education. Its 4 programs (3 in French and 1 in English) in aeronautical technology are recognized by Transport Canada. ÉNA is a leader in terms of technical training in aerospace technology in North America and has five hangars and a fleet of 38 aircraft, 27 airplanes and 11 helicopters, and is equipped with modern installations that include over 30 laboratories and specialized workshops.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

