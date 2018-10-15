PIMCO Hires Erin Browne as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Ms. Browne will primarily focus on asset allocation, a strategically important area for the firm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Erin Browne as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager focused on asset allocation, a strategically important area for the firm. Ms. Browne will report to Mihir Worah, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Asset Allocation and Real Return, and will be based in Newport Beach.

Ms. Browne brings 16 years of investment knowledge to her new role at PIMCO. She most recently led asset allocation for UBS Asset Management where she helped drive macro research and created a framework for allocation across asset classes. Prior to that, Ms. Browne headed macro investments at UBS O'Connor, the firm's multi-asset hedge fund manager.

"We are thrilled to add Erin to our talented and expanding multi-asset investment team," said Mr. Worah. "The depth of her experience in building teams and frameworks for longer-term asset allocation coupled with her drive for excellence makes her an ideal addition as we enhance our asset allocation platform to serve clients who are looking for solutions to meet their investment goals."

"PIMCO is one of the few firms that has the macroeconomic, quantitative and asset class expertise to offer comprehensive multi-asset solutions that clients are demanding," said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO's Group Chief Investment Officer. "Erin's hire reaffirms our commitment to partnering with our clients to help them achieve their investment objectives."

Ms. Browne will work with senior members of PIMCO's asset allocation team such as Geraldine Sundstrom, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who focuses on growing the firm's more tactical multi-asset strategies. Ms. Browne will also partner with recent hires in portfolio management such as Executive Vice Presidents Wesley Chan, who focuses on quantitative equity strategies, Bill Smith, who focuses on global equities, and Stephen Chang in the Hong Kong office as well as Senior Vice President Amit Agrawal who specializes in high yield and macro credit strategies.

PIMCO has hired more than 700 new employees over the last two years, including more than 150 investment professionals globally.

Professional Bio

Erin Browne is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager focused on asset allocation at PIMCO. Prior to joining PIMCO, Ms. Browne led asset allocation at UBS Asset Management where she played a key role in formulating the firm's macro research, capital market assumptions and tactical and strategic asset allocation views across asset classes. Ms. Browne also headed macro investments at UBS O'Connor, the firm's multi-strategy hedge fund and sat on its Capital Allocation Committee. She also held positions at Point72Asset Management, Citigroup and Moore Capital Management, and began her career at Lehman Brothers. Ms. Browne has 16 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Georgetown University.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

