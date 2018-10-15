AbbVie Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Officers and Directors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized securities attorney Andrew J. Brown, founder of The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown, announces an investigation into legal claims against the officers and Board of Directors of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). More information can be found at www.thebrownlawfirm.com.



On September 18, 2018 the California State Department of Insurance sued AbbVie, Inc. for operating an unlawful nationwide marketing scheme for its blockbuster drug HUMIRA. Shortly thereafter, a shareholder class action was filed against the company and executives for securities law violations related to that very same marketing scheme. According to the shareholder complaint, defendants issued false statements and failed to disclose (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of HUMIRA was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, AbbVie's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was revealed to the market, the Company's stock price dropped significantly.

Based upon the allegations in the California Department of Insurance lawsuit and the shareholder class action, the Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is investigating legal claims involving breaches of fiduciary duties by the Company's Officers and Directors. The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is an investor and consumer dedicated litigation firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex consumer and securities class action litigation. www.thebrownlawfirm.com

