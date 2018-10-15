AMERICAN SYSTEMS Awarded $27 Million Task Order for Air National Guard Training Support

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS today announced it was awarded a $27 Million task order to provide a variety of services in support of the Air National Guard. The five-year task order was awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Alliant contract vehicle.



Under the terms of the task order, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will support the Air National Guard's (ANG) C-130 Multi-Mission Crew Training (MMCT) Training System Support Center (TSSC) at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in San Antonio, TX. The support includes technical support and sustainment of the MMCT devices. In addition, the company will support the delivery and fielding of the MMCT devices to sixteen (16) ANG contiguous United States (CONUS) locations. AMERICAN SYSTEMS will provide program management, systems engineering, operations, maintenance & sustainment (OM&S), qualification and test support, and software maintenance.

"We are proud to be associated with this vital training program," said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. "The Air National Guard plays an important role in protecting our citizens at home and abroad, and we are honored to support their mission—we know what's at stake."

The MMCT provides a cost-effective means to provide enhanced C-130 pilot and co-pilot training using a high fidelity, accredited flight model and full avionics, navigation, and aircraft systems models.

