EM Key Solutions brings on Joel Horwitz to lead growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a growing provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions and other services for the federal government, announced it has named Joel Horwitz as its Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Horwitz will join the executive leadership team and guide the company's strategic direction for corporate growth.



Horwitz will be responsible for further defining EMKS's business development strategies. Horwitz will lead the EMKS marketing, business development and capture, and proposal management efforts. He will be responsible for achieving growth goals by contributing information and recommendations to strategic plans, leading the company's growth initiatives, managing senior-level customer relationships, overseeing development of solutions, and ensuring delivery of promises to clients, partners and employees alike.

Mr. Horwitz said, "I am extremely excited to be joining the incredible team at EM KEY Solutions to lead corporate growth. I'm excited to join a team with a shared passion and commitment to the missions of our federal health customers. What a great team, environment and opportunity this is to engage, lead, and drive growth, and support our clients and partners."

"I'm very pleased to welcome Joel to the EMKS Executive Team. He brings the exceptional 25-year record of success, strategic vision, and customer-driven leadership that will be crucial to our success as we continue to grow and address needs of our clients in achieving their missions," said EMKS President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Snyder.

An accomplished federal healthcare business strategist and growth executive with over 25 years of experience directing and delivering transformative solutions to organizations of all sizes, Horwitz has a proven track record of opening new federal healthcare markets, expanding lines of business, and establishing and managing strategic partnerships. Prior to accepting the position of Chief Growth Officer for EMKS, Horwitz served as Vice President for Federal Health at CNSI, where he expanded services from largely State Medicaid and CMS programs to the Federal Health market place, primarily supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs. Prior to joining CNSI, Horwitz served as Vice President for Federal Civilian and Health Solutions at KGS where he led business development and solutioning as well as resource alignment strategies for the Federal Civilian business unit, facilitating cross-functional and collaborative engagement with internal and external organizations.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering a broad range of services to support Federal Government enterprises in meeting their mission requirements and business demands. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health IT, Integration and Development, and Software Testing. EMKS leadership has a stellar record of past performance with core capabilities in Requirements Management; Software Development & Maintenance; Systems Integration; Software Testing Services; Web & SharePoint Development; E-Learning - Instructional Design & Delivery; Theatre Systems Support, Systems Training, and Management Consulting Services.

EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates.

Visit EMKS on the web at https://emkeysolutions.com.

Contact:

EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Phone: 540-287-7126