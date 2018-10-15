Infinera Sets November 6, 2018 for its Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended September 29, 2018, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.



An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera's outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 will be held the same day at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Time: 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT

Audio Webcast: investors.infinera.com, under "Events"

Live Dial-in: 1-866-373-6878 (toll free); 1-412-317-5101 (international)

Ask to join the Infinera call.

We encourage those who plan to dial into the conference call to use the following link to pre-register: http://dpregister.com/10125501. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and receive a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Replay of the Audio Webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Jeff Hustis

Tel: + 1 (408) 213-7150

jhustis@infinera.com

About Infinera

