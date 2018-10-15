Market Overview

WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q3 on October 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Globe Newswire  
October 15, 2018 9:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter results on October 26, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm's results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

The call and accompanying presentation will be accessible as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of WisdomTree's website at http://ir.wisdomtree.com/. A replay will be available on the website shortly after the call.

Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins at the following telephone numbers:

Live Dial-in Information:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 303-7209
US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (970) 315-0420

About WisdomTree 
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $57.8 billion in assets under management globally. 

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom / Kylie Scott
+1.917.267.3735 / +1.917.267.3860
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / kscott@wisdomtree.com

Investor Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jason Weyeneth, CFA
+1.917.267.3858
jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Logo

