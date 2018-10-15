Jeff Hempker Named Digital Check Corp. President Effective January 1, 2019

Northbrook, IL, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors for Digital Check Corp. announced today that it has appointed Jeff Hempker, the company's current Executive Vice President, to the role of President, effective January 1, 2019. Hempker will assume primary responsibility for Digital Check's day-to-day operations, and will take over the presidency from Thomas P. Anderson, Jr., who has served as President and CEO since 1986. Anderson will retain the title of Chairman and CEO, as well as President of the company's microfilm division that includes the ST Imaging and nextScan brands.





Hempker has been with Digital Check since 2004, holding various titles including Vice President of Sales, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and his present title of Executive Vice President.





"Jeff has established himself as a well-respected and eminently qualified leader, and he possesses the character and moral compass to lead Digital Check in the years ahead," said Anderson on behalf of the Board of Directors. "I was proud to give my personal recommendation that he be my successor as President, and I have the utmost confidence in his integrity and his ability to lead the company."

Privately held Digital Check Corp. was founded in 1959 by Thomas Anderson, Sr., under the name Microseal Corporation. Anderson, Sr. served as President and CEO of the company for 27 years before passing the reins to his son, Thomas Anderson, Jr., whose two sons, Fitz and Matt, are currently Vice Presidents within the organization.

"It has been an honor to serve as President of this company for the past 32 years, and a remarkable journey," Anderson said. "I am confident in the future of Digital Check and congratulate Jeff as he begins this new and important role as we move into our seventh decade."

Hempker stated: "It's both an honor and a privilege to serve as the next President of Digital Check. I embrace this new role with great enthusiasm and am excited about the opportunity to develop new strategies and approaches to continue growing our business. We are positioned well for the future and I look forward to leading our outstanding team of associates as we focus on growing our company and delivering outstanding value to our clients."

About Digital Check

