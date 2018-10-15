LastPass by LogMeIn Hosts Webinar to Shed New Light on Global Password Security Practices

Attendees will learn how their business stacks up based on newly released "2018 Global Password Security Report"

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 18, 2018 LastPass by LogMeIn is hosting a free webinar, "Introducing the Password Security Benchmark: See How Your Business Stacks Up" based on the newly released " 2018 Global Password Security Report . " The global report, which analyzed anonymized data in over 43,000 companies of all sizes, industries, and geographies using LastPass as their business password manager, draws a precise picture of password management for the business IT community.

What: You know a password manager will improve your company's password hygiene, but how can you show that improvement in a measurable way? Whether you need to prove ROI or ensure executive buy-in, you'll learn how to make passwords a tangible metric. The report found that companies using a password manager see significant improvements in password security after using the tool for just one year. Join the webinar to learn how your company can leverage the password security benchmark to see similar improvements.

When: Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EDT

Who: Attendees will hear from LogMeIn's Chief Information Security Officer Gerald Beuchelt and Head of Machine Learning for IAM, Michael Burke as they introduce and dig into the Password Benchmark.

To register for this webinar, please visit http://bit.ly/2ycYDpB .

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping millions organize and protect their online lives, at home and at work. For businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides secure password storage and centralized admin oversight to reduce the risk of data breaches and remove password obstacles for employees. With customizable policies, secure password sharing, and comprehensive user management, LastPass gives IT the tools to strengthen password hygiene across the organization. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in communication & conferencing, identity & access, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.