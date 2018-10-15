Sodexo Unveils Top Trends Poised to Disrupt the Education Space

Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 15, 2018 - Sodexo, world leader of quality of life services, today released its 2018 Sodexo University Trends Report: Five Trends Set to Impact the Student Journey and Campus. Drawing on insight from a panel of leading higher education experts as well as Sodexo's experience providing services to 700 universities globally, it delivers key trends shaping the student journey and the campus experience, and how universities can and should be responding.

The trends identified draw a roadmap for the ongoing and future development of universities as places of both learning and personal development, by identifying the fundamental drivers of students' quality of life behind the rapidly changing demographics, expectations and behaviours of university students.

"More than ever the headwinds of technological, economic and cultural change are impacting the way students learn and develop. With this rapid change upon us, it is incumbent on all university stakeholders - not only institutions themselves, but also public authorities, parents, partners and suppliers - to work together to support students and contribute to a successful on-campus experience." said Satya-Christophe Menard, CEO, Sodexo Schools & Universities Worldwide. "By drawing on experience and a range of research, Sodexo can guide our clients to effective solution-based action."

This year's report focuses on five interrelated topics, with a core focus on the changing role of universities, and what they must do to engage with a new generation of students. The featured 2018 Sodexo University Trends are:

Beyond academics: Changing economic, political, social, digital, cultural and environmental forces are evolving the work landscape. "Preparing students" takes on an expanded mandate beyond academic education, to include personal development and extracurricular offerings.

Changing economic, political, social, digital, cultural and environmental forces are evolving the work landscape. "Preparing students" takes on an expanded mandate beyond academic education, to include personal development and extracurricular offerings. Engaging first-generation students: A new generation of students is emerging from the growing middle class, and universities are working to recognise and support them - with clear benefits beyond the individual experience.

A new generation of students is emerging from the growing middle class, and universities are working to recognise and support them - with clear benefits beyond the individual experience. Enhancing student experiences with technology: Today's college students are digital natives: they expect technological touchpoints through recruitment, studying and post-graduation.

Today's college students are digital natives: they expect technological touchpoints through recruitment, studying and post-graduation. Evolving brick-and-mortar universities: Global growth in student population, access to technology and student mobility is changing the way they experience physical campuses. Universities are increasingly offering blended and customised models.

Global growth in student population, access to technology and student mobility is changing the way they experience physical campuses. Universities are increasingly offering blended and customised models. Lifelong learning: As technology changes the workplace, education is moving from the traditional 'one-and-done' model to a broader audience including adults and senior residents looking to keep up. Universities are exploring how to connect, provide for and inspire remote learners, working adults and returning students.

To discover the trends report in detail, please click here or send an email to the press contacts to receive the report.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key figures

20.7 billion euro in consolidated revenues (as of August 31, 2017)



460,000 employees



19th largest employer worldwide



72 countries



100 million consumers served daily



13.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as of September 5, 2018)





Media



Laurence Chiapponi

Tel: +33 (1) 57 75 81 80

laurence.chiapponi@sodexo.com Dasha Ross Smith

Tel+ 1 (301) 987-4893

dasha.ross@sodexo.com

Attachment