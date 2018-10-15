Harsco Rail Wins MTA Contract

Seven-year agreement calls for provision of 65 flat cars in support of MTA New York City Transit's subway projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation's (NYSE:HSC) railway track maintenance division, Harsco Rail, announced today that it has been awarded a multiyear contract by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York. The pact – valued at approximately $40 million – calls for the construction and delivery of 65 flat cars by the end of 2021.



Under the terms of the contract, construction of the first flat car is scheduled to begin immediately. The first delivery is expected in July 2019, after which two new flat cars will be delivered per month. The cars were purchased to support ongoing construction throughout the New York City subway system and will serve to improve both subway performance and passenger ride quality.

"New York's subway system has more stations than any transit system in the world, and provides more than one billion rides per year," said Harsco Rail President Jeswant Gill. "Harsco Rail could not be more pleased to partner with the MTA to help ensure a safer, more comfortable trip for customers."

About Harsco Rail

Harsco Rail, a worldwide operating segment of Harsco Corporation, is a global supplier for railway track maintenance and construction. Harsco Rail provides expert engineering, innovative technology, safety technology, dedicated parts and services, contracting services and quality maintenance from nine main locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, China and Australia.