CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One

(Paris) - October 15th, 2018: The 2018 'Large & MidCap Event', created and organized by CF&B Communication held its largest edition ever, last October 8th and 9th.

Over 420 top managers (12% more this year) of listed companies, from microcaps to large caps over €3.5bn, from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the USA took part in the Event.

7% more European investors joined this year, with a significant increase among Swiss, Scandinavian and UK institutions, and 4.780 meetings were held.

CF&B Communication sincerely thanks Euronext and EnterNext, its historical partners and Prime Sponsors in the Event.

CF&B Communication is also grateful to its partners Degroof Petercam, Gilbert Dupont, Invest Securities, Quirin Private Bank, Midcap Partners, CFO Sim Investment Bank, KT & Partners, as well as all sponsors and media partners who, through their presence, have supported those asset classes.

For the last quarter of 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing in Madrid the second edition of the 'Madrid MidCap Event' on November 14th, and in Geneva the 11th edition of the 'Geneva MidCap Event' on December 4th and 5th, a highly successful event among European issuers and Swiss fund managers.

