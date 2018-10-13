Media Alert: Blockchain-Based Travel Loyalty Rewards Leader Gozo Has Been Invited and Sponsored to Pitch its Platform at GITEX Future Stars 2018

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gozo , the industry's first blockchain-enabled loyalty points clearinghouse and travel savings club , has been invited and sponsored to pitch its groundbreaking platform during the GITEX Future Stars 2018 , one of the largest and fastest growing startup events in the Middle East, Africa & South East Asia, from October 14-17, 2018.



What: Gozo is pitching its platform during GITEX Future Stars 2018 to raise the funds necessary to properly execute the development and marketing of the Gozo Wallet and Platform.



By leveraging blockchain technology, Gozo is providing greater efficiency, liquidity and travel savings to the consumer. Gozo's simple and user friendly app allows users to harness the power of blockchain to track and exchange valuable loyalty reward points into crypto tokens, or for Gozo travel club membership. Gozo Travel Club Members benefit from wholesale priced travel and access to premium benefits such as free airport VIP lounge access, travel insurance, best price guarantee, medi-jet evacuation and more.



Loyalty point partner programs will also reap benefits from Gozo's tokenized loyalty reward platform. Partners can customize the Gozo platform to fit their loyalty reward plan for their customers, providing partners with a secure, transparent and frictionless customer experience. Who: Gozo is an industry-first, blockchain-enabled loyalty points clearinghouse and travel savings club. Gozo's simple and consumer friendly interface allows users to harness the power and complexity of blockchain to track and exchange valuable loyalty points into crypto tokens or even local fiat currency. When: Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 11:00am (GMT +4) Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Za'abeel Halls 4-6

Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

About GITEX:

GITEX Future Stars is the fastest growing startup event and the largest in the Middle East, Africa & South East Asia, providing a platform for a thriving startup ecosystem, mega fund investors, corporate and government buyers to meet and connect– aptly located in one of the world's most innovative cities, Dubai. It is co-located with GITEX Technology Week - the MENA region's #1 Tech Show - delivering 100,000+ visitors and 5,000+ exhibitors and providing the region with unrivalled opportunity to connect with the world's leading technology providers, corporate and government buyers.