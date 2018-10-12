SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of NiSource Inc. - NI

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NiSource Inc. ("NiSource" or the "Company") (NYSE: NI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether NiSource and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected that over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource, had caused the explosions.

Following this news, NiSource's stock price fell $3.03, or 10.81%, to $25.05, during intraday trading on September 14, 2018.

