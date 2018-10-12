SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Qurate Retail Group, Inc. - QRTEA

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Qurate Retail Group, Inc. ("Qurate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QRTEA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Qurate and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2016, Qurate issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2016. The press release disclosed that the Company faced "significant headwinds" and had experienced sales declines relative to prior periods. In an earnings call with investors, the Company further disclosed that "given heightened write-off risks, we chose to moderate our Easy Pay usage beginning in June, which puts some additional pressure on our sales." On this news, Qurate's stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 21.63%, to close at $20.61 per share on August 5, 2016.

Then, on September 8, 2016, Qurate revealed to investors that it expected to see "higher default rates" associated with sales through the Company's Easy Pay program. On this news, Qurate's stock price fell $1.87 per share, or 8.7%, to close at $19.59 on September 8, 2016.

