Richard Clark Joins Otelco as Chief Operating Officer

ONEONTA, Alabama, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL), a wireline telecommunication services provider in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia, announced today that Richard Clark will be joining the Company as its Chief Operating Officer, effective October 15, 2018. Mr. Clark was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TVC Albany, Inc., headquartered in Albany, New York and doing business as FirstLight Fiber.

"We are excited that Richard has decided to join Otelco as its Chief Operating Officer," commented Rob Souza, Otelco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked with Richard in recent years in his role as both a supplier to and competitor of our Company. He brings a wealth of varied business experience, as well as knowledge of our industry, to Otelco. Initially, Richard will focus on plant and network operations as we plan for the retirement of our Senior Vice President of Operations, Ed Tisdale. During 2019, Richard's responsibilities will expand to include marketing, sales, billing and regulatory functions."

"It is a great opportunity for me to be part of an organization that has a presence in seven states, including three outside of the New England footprint that I know quite well," noted Clark. "I have worked with the companies that make up Otelco in New England for a number of years. They have introduced new services and been a competitive market participant for more than two decades. I look forward to working with the high caliber employees who provide customers with outstanding products and services."

Mr. Clark is a graduate of Husson University in Bangor, Maine, and lives in Freeport, Maine. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is a certified public accountant. His office will be in New Gloucester, Maine.

ABOUT OTELCO

Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia. The Company's services include local and long distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. Otelco is among the top 20 largest local exchange carriers in the United States. Otelco operates eleven incumbent telephone companies serving rural markets, or rural local exchange carriers. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, managed services and private/hybrid cloud hosting services through several subsidiaries. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.Otelco.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," or similar terms to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

