Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on November 9, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2018.



About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For more than 116 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 65 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol COKE. More information about the company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

