Tower One Wireless Corp. Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus for $30 Million Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower One Wireless Corp. (CSE:TO) (OTCMKTS: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) ("Tower One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus ("Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, to qualify the distribution of Class A common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $30 million (the "Offering"). The number of Common Shares to be sold and the price per Common Share have not yet been determined.

The Company has granted the Agent (as defined below) an option, exercisable in whole or in part and at any time not later than 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued and sold by the Company pursuant to the Offering, solely to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

Raymond James Ltd. (the "Agent") is acting as sole book-runner and agent for the Offering. The Prospectus contains important information relating to the Common Shares and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Common Shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for capital expenditures, investments in working capital, general corporate purposes and repayment of indebtedness.

The Company has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for approval of the Offering and the listing of the Common Shares. Listing will be subject to the fulfilment of all listing requirements of the CSE.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Common Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Tower One in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Tower One

Tower One Wireless Corp.'s principal business is to build, own and operate multitenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure ("towers") in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Argentina, Colombia and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

