The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, LOGM, USAT, ABBV and ALNY

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Nevro Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that LogMeIn, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

During the class period, USA Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies' treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies' internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 to September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

