Let Your Imagination Take Flight Aboard Verde Canyon Railroad's Christmas Adventure

SEDONA and CLARKDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let your imagination take flight to the North Pole! Verde Canyon Railroad is introducing an enchanting Christmas Adventure like no other. Every Saturday and Sunday, from December 1st through the 23rd, guests will enjoy a bird's eye view of a magical holiday village and an illuminated adventure, via a decorated train, during very special nighttime runs.



Let your imagination take flight aboard Verde Canyon Railroad's brand new Christmas Adventure.





The magical journey to the North Pole begins at the Verde Canyon Railroad depot in Clarkdale. Prior to boarding, families will be able to tour the miniature Christmas village of Clarkdale, featuring 10 tiny houses on a town square with a flight path for children, wearing provided wings. The walking path offers an eagle's eye-view of what these majestic birds see in flight. Children are asked to drop their "letters to Santa" in a mailbag which will be delivered to the North Pole. Festive lights will be abundant, as will holiday treats available to enjoy while perusing the decorated depot grounds. Luminarias will light the Southwestern-style depot roofline and icicle lighting will adorn the depot's wrap-around porch and pergola. The spirit of Christmas will be aglow and visible from afar, beckoning all to experience this dream.

Verde Canyon Railroad's passenger cars and open-air viewing cars are festively ornamented and illuminated as the gleeful staff call, "ALLLL aboard!" A live bald eagle and a beautiful Christmas princess will greet the children as they board the train for an hour-long round-trip into the dark of night, through a magical tunnel to the North Pole and back. Along the route, silhouettes of resident canyon critters will be featured in three-dimensional brilliance, lighting the journey to Santa's special depot at the North Pole.

At the magical North Pole, passengers will see a village of creatively-decorated buildings featuring Santa's Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Bakeshop, a coal mine, the Reindeer Barn, Elf School and "the Ugly Sweater Factory" among others. Mrs. Claus and acrobatic elves will wave good-bye to Santa Claus as he boards the train for the return trip to Clarkdale. The man in the big red suit will interact with all the children and gift them with a little memento as a reminder of their Christmas Adventure aboard Verde Canyon Railroad.



This special trip is offered twice an evening, 5:30 and 7:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, December 1st through the 23rd. At 1-hour in length, The Christmas Adventure is an abbreviated trip from the train's standard 4-hour excursion, making it a perfect Christmas trip for even the tiniest tot. Coach class tickets are $33 for adults, $29 for seniors and $23 for children. First class is $45 for all ages, and the luxury class caboose may be privately reserved for a party of 6 or less for the charter price of $250. For more information, contact Verde Canyon Railroad at 800.293.7245. The popularity of holiday train events dictates reservations well-in-advance.

It's not the destination, it's the Christmas Journey!

Contact: Teresa Propeck

Phone: 623-374-3185

tpropeck@verdecanyonrr.net

Reservations: 800-293-7245

www.VerdeCanyonRR.com

