Foamix to Present Clinical Data From Study FX2017-22 at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), ("Foamix"), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that data from its Phase 3 clinical trial, FX2017-22, which investigated FMX101 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, will be presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference to be held October 18 – 21 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The poster, which is entitled "FMX101 4% Topical Minocycline Foam for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne Vulgaris: Efficacy and Safety From a Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Vehicle-Controlled Study" is expected to be presented during several plenary and scientific poster sessions throughout the conference. A copy of the poster will be available on the Foamix corporate website http://foamix.com/ , simultaneous with its presentation at the conference.

As the company previously communicated, the Phase 3 study met both co-primary endpoints of (1) absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count at Week 12, and (2) Investigator Global Assessment ("IGA") treatment success at Week 12, defined as an IGA score of 0 or 1, and at least a 2-grade improvement (decrease) from baseline. Results from both co-primary endpoints demonstrated highly statistically significant results for FMX101 vs vehicle, with p-values <0.0001. The favorable safety profile of FMX101 was consistent with that determined from the two prior Phase 3 studies of FMX101 in acne (FX2014-04 and FX2014-05).

About the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®

The Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® Las Vegas is a four-day program designed to provide the practicing dermatologist with a comprehensive update on the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions related to medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. For additional information, refer to https://fallclinical.health/conferences/fall-clinical-2018/.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, innovative and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological therapy. Our leading clinical stage product candidates are FMX101, our novel minocycline foam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne and FMX103, our novel minocycline foam for the treatment of rosacea. We continue to pursue research & development of our proprietary, innovative foam technologies for the treatment of various skin conditions. We currently have development and license agreements relating to our technology with various pharmaceutical companies including LEO Pharma and others.

