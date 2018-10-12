SurgePhone Offers Free Android with $25 Unlimited LTE Plan

Las Vegas, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, October 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG), the Las Vegas-based Telecom and Fintech software company, today announced the rollout of it's newest promotion featuring a free Android that includes unlimited talk, text and LTE Data for only $25 a month.

The nationwide rollout of this promotion is available to individuals and businesses at www.surgephonesale.com.

"We decided the best way to build our SurgePhone wireless brand was to give the money back to the consumer as opposed to spending it on marketing promos for things like commercials during the Super Bowl," said Brian Cox, Surge Holdings CEO. "My hope is that this promotion will help a lot of hard-working folks save money while our efforts to offer a more robust wireless plan will result in these customers not only sticking with us but loyally purchasing other Surge products down the road."

The SurgePhone promotion is true unlimited without caps or throttling. The only limits are the company limits five free Androids per household. There are no contract requirements or a credit check.

ABOUT SURGE HOLDINGS:

Surge Holdings Inc., publicly traded under the stock symbol SURG, is a rapidly growing company that utilizes emerging technology to deliver products and services to convenience stores, bodegas and corner markets with the intent to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, and the overlooked. Surge offers a complete suite of telecom and Fintech products through wholly owned subsidiaries.

