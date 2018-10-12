Auris Medical to provide update on intranasal betahistine program on Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Zug, Switzerland, October 12, 2018 - Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care, today announced that it will provide an update on its intranasal betahistine program, including key results from the second Phase 1 trial, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Following the announcement, Auris Medical's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central European Time).

To participate in this conference call, dial 1-877-407-0312 (toll free) or +1 201-389-0899, and enter passcode 13684198. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care. The company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125) and for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201). This program is currently in Phase 1. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: AM-111 for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding AG trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EARS."

Company contact: Hernan Levett, Chief Financial Officer, +41 61 201 1350

investors@aurismedical.com