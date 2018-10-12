Monro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings on October 25, 2018

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings on October 25, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required pass code 13683821. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Thursday, November 8, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through November 8, 2018.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,178 Company-operated stores, 97 franchised locations, nine wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 28 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest and Southeast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

