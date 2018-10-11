Market Overview

Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 11, 2018 5:30pm   Comments


CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter 2018 results before markets open on Thursday, October 25, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time). 

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and Acting CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.                                               

To listen live:

 

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838
Outside Canada and U.S.:  1-604-235-2082		 To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT Oct. 25)

 

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 2615
Duration: Available until Nov. 25, 2018
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com

 

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Dan Cuthbertson, Senior Manager, Investor Relations and External Communications
403-523-2395

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

 

