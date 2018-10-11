New Braunfels Utilities and the Headwaters at the Comal to Kick-off the Big Dig

New Braunfels, Texas, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) and the Headwaters at the Comal are excited to kick-off a very rare and unique educational archaeology excavation opportunity. During the recent Phase I of restoration of the Headwaters at the Comal, a number of significant cultural resources and artifacts were discovered, including; a number of rock middens and hearths, indicating habitation of the site. Most features contained organic materials, lithic tools, and debris, which suggests good preservation and excellent research opportunities. Samples researched to date indicate resources range from the Early Archaic and Middle Archaic through Paleo-Indian periods.

The Headwaters at the Comal is a conservation legacy by NBU, and we are proud to introduce and share this rare, educational opportunity to individuals and organizations who are committed to preserving these historic artifacts. The potential for unique discoveries are abundant. This is a real opportunity to discover what and who came before us - and their way of life. This site could be "the site" in all of Texas and perhaps even the United States.

What: News Conference to kick-off the Big Dig at the Headwaters at the Comal



When: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Where: The Headwaters at the Comal, 333 Klingemann Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Who: Ian Taylor, CEO, NBU and NBU Board of Directors,

Nancy Pappas, Managing Director, Headwaters at the Comal and the Headwaters at the Comal Board of Directors

Mason Miller, MA, Media Director/Archaeology Principal Investigator and Tim Griffith, Archaeology Principal

Investigator, AmaTerra, Environmental, Inc.

Todd Ahlman, Ph.D., Director, Center of Archaeological Studies, Texas State University

Tiffany Osburn, Central and West Central Texas Regional Archaeologist and Project Reviewer, Historical Commission, Archaeology Division

###

About New Braunfels Utilities : Dedicated to excellence in service, New Braunfels Utilities is one of 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit public power electric utilities in the nation. The mission of New Braunfels Utilities is to enhance the quality of our community by providing innovative, essential services. Governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of local residents appointed by the New Braunfels City Council, New Braunfels Utilities is committed to being a recognized and trusted community partner, providing electric, water, and waste water services. Utility revenues are continually invested back into the systems of the customers, which benefits the community. New Braunfels Utilities makes an annual transfer to the City of New Braunfels, which in turn helps to pay for services such as fire, police, and parks. Follow NBU on Facebook at newbraunfelsutilities, on Twitter at nbutility, and to learn more visit nbutexas.com.

About the Headwaters at the Comal: The Headwaters at the Comal, where everything begins – is the intersection of water and history. Upon completion, the Headwaters at the Comal will be an environmental showcase for all ages – a place for research, learning, and enjoyment that highlights the hydrological environmental, and cultural history of the region. To learn more about the Headwaters at the Comal, visit headwatersatthecomal.com.

About AmaTerra: AmaTerra Environmental, Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based environmental consulting company that is celebrating its 20th year. AmaTerra specializes in helping public- and private-sector construction project teams successfully navigate through environmental permitting processes and local, state, and federal agencies appropriately manage those precious environmental, biological, and cultural resources that they oversee. AmaTerra's staff includes professional ecologists, wildlife biologists, architectural historians, archaeologists, public outreach specialists working in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and throughout the United States on projects ranging from small city sidewalks to massive multi-county water pipelines and more – not to mention the occasional spacecraft landing facility! AmaTerra's archaeologists and architectural historians have been working with the design team on the Headwaters at the Comal since 2013 and are thrilled with the opportunity to continue working on such an important site.



About Texas Historical Commission: The Texas Historical Commission (THC) is the state agency for historic preservation. The THC works to save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas. The THC also assists sponsors of development projects like Headwaters at the Comal in complying with state and federal laws that protect and consider historic and archeological sites.

Attachments

Melissa Krause, Executive Director, Communications and External Affairs New Braunfels Utilities 830-629-8440 mkrause@nbutexas.com