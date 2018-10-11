CV Sciences, Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada against CV Sciences, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 23, 2018



NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the District of Nevada against CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: CVSI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CV Sciences securities between June 19, 2017 and August 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that its Patent #15/426,617:

received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017;



a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and



consequently, Defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 20, 2018, Citron Research alleged that CV Sciences misrepresented the status of one of its key patents. Citron Research said that the Company failed to disclose a rejected patent that the Company "continued to hype."

