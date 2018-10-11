Bonanza Creek Energy Announces the Date of its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) announces that it is scheduled to release its third quarter 2018 operating and financial results after market close on November 8, 2018 and will host a conference call to discuss these results on November 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bonanzacrk.com . Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Type Phone Number Passcode Live participant 877-793-4362 2465519 Replay 855-859-2056 2465519

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the Rocky Mountain region in the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: "BCEI." For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com . Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

For further information, please contact:

Doug Atkinson

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

720-225-6690

datkinson@bonanzacrk.com