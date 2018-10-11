Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, with a conference call planned for Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the results.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833.683.7154 for domestic participants and 409.983.9744 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 3682865.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on November 7, 2018. This replay will run through November 14, 2018. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406 using the same conference ID number. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com .

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Contact:

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Rachael Rothman, SVP, IR & Strategy

rrothman@playaresorts.com

571.529.6014