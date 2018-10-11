Market Overview

Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 11, 2018
COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dorman") (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will issue financial results for its third quarter ended September 29, 2018 on Thursday, October 25, 2018.  The Company's third quarter 2018 results will be released after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer "Exclusive" replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct‑Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names. 

Investor Relations Contact 
Kevin Olsen, President and COO
kolsen@dormanproducts.com 
(215) 997-1800 

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com

