Orchid Island Capital to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of 2018 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 25, 2018.



Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, October 26, 2018, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 341-5668. International callers dial (224) 357-2205. The conference passcode is 9457658. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until November 30, 2018.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as CMOs, IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.