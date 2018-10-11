Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Encourages RIOT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) securities between October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018 (the "Class Period").



According to the complaint, on October 4, 2017, the company announced it was changing its name from Bioptix, Inc. to Riot Blockchain, Inc. to coincide with the company's shift toward becoming a strategic investor and operator in blockchain technologies. Thereafter, the company cancelled its annual meeting and it was reported that Riot had no real underlying blockchain business plan, paid more than $11 million for cryptocurrency mining equipment worth only $2 million, and apparently had no intent of ever holding its annual meeting. Then, on April 9, 2018, Riot received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of numerous red flags in the company's SEC filings. Since news of Riot's questionable decisions became public, its stock has fallen approximately 66% to close at $2.17 per share on October 10, 2018.

If you would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

